Grissom softball player Jasmyne Kirkland signs letter of intent

Grissom Senior Jasmyne Kirkland signed on the dotted line Tuesday afternoon to play softball at the next level.
The centerfielder is heading off to Snead State next year where she'll play under head coach Tracy Grindrod.
Kirkland signed in front of friends, family, and coaches and was so excited to see everyone come out and support her in this journey. Kirkland has been playing softball for 14 years and always dreamed about playing at the college level, but going into her senior season, she didn't have a scholarship.
"I got my scholarship on my senior night, and I was going to walk on before that but then I got my scholarship. It was great. I was so excited," the senior said.
Coach Grindrod showed up at the Tigers senior night and surprised her with her scholarship to come play ball fo him.
Congrats Jasmyne!
