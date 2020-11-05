Grissom set to take on Thompson in first playoff game since 2004

High school football playoffs kick off across the state Thursday and one local team is getting ready for its first postseason action in over a decade.

Huntsville’s Grissom High School is set to faceoff against the Thompson Warriors on Friday night. The game will be Grissom’s first playoff appearance since 2004 and it comes against the top-ranked team in the state.

With their first winning season since 2002, head coach Chip English said the Tigers are ready to put up a fight.

“This is the biggest game of our lives right now. Why? Because we're in the playoffs and it's win or go home, so we understand the test in front of us, we understand and Coach Freeman and Thompson does a great job down there and obviously, they have good things rolling -- but we believe in what we do, too,” English said.

“We know what they're gonna do on offense, we know what they're gonna do on defense and it's a matter of going out and performing and we understand that and we're excited about the challenge.”

Another Huntsville City School, Jemison High School, will also be in action Friday night as they take on Pleasant Grove. Both games are on the road and start at 7 p.m.