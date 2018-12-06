Grissom parent frustrated over inability to take child out of school

A parent is upset because she couldn't take her kid out of school for a doctors appointment, because her child was unreachble during a part of the day known as 'Tiger time' at Grissom High School.

Tiger time is part of the day where students at Grissom can eat lunch and have free time to work on anything else they want, but this isn't just at Grissom. All high schools in the district have an hour during the day blocked out for students like this.

Jennifer Grandinetti has three kids at Grissom and when she couldn't pull her son out for a doctor appointment, "It was really frustrating," said Grandinetti.

The school gave her the option of calling his cell phone, but he doesn't have one. The district told WAAY 31 parents can also have their kids bring in a note to the office to pre-plan leaving for an appointment like this. That might not have been an easy option for Grandinetti, because her son has social anxieties, "He doesn't like talking to people. He's quite quite shy," said Grandinetti.

Her mind keeps going back to, "What if it had been a family emergency, or any other myriad of reasons that would applicable to pull a kid out and to need to and to have to have your kid out," said Grandinetti.

Grandinetti doesn't know if there is a fix to this problem to fit every family, but it's something all families should have a plan for, "Hopefully seeing this they'll at least know that their kids are out of hand for an hour in the middle of the day, because I would hate for them to go in and find out that they weren't able to get a hold of them like I was," said Grandinetti.

The school told her they couldn't use the public address system to bring him to the office, because it was too loud during tiger time for people to hear it.

Huntsville City Schools told WAAY 31 it might just take extra time to find students during tiger time and for parents to plan ahead if they are going to pull their students out during that time.