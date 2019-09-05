Grissom and Huntsville are heading into Friday's match undefated. This hasnt' happened in years.
Huntsville lineman, Luke Hammond, said this game means a lot to the community.
Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. at Milton Frank Stadium.
Related Content
- Grissom Tigers and Huntsville Panthers preview
- Goodbye Grissom, Hello library
- Grissom Cadets finalize plans for Warrior 5K
- Grissom High School addresses new security measures
- Old Grissom High School construction starts
- Grissom softball player signs to Talladega College
- Grissom High School Band celebrates 50th anniversary
- Parent banned from Huntsville City Schools property after bringing AirSoft gun into Grissom High
- Madison County Tiger walk
- District defends response after Snapchatter threatens Grissom High
Scroll for more content...