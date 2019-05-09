Grissom High School student selected as 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholar

Huntsville City Schools says a Grissom High School senior, Alison Hu, has been selected as a member of the 2019 Class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The school district describes this title as one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students. Hu is one of just 161 high school seniors nationwide, and one of 3 in Alabama, being honored for their accomplishments in academics or arts, the district says.

The district says honorees are picked by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars based on academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations, transcripts, community service, leadership and commitment to high ideals.

Huntsville City Schools says, while a student at Grissom, Hu earned a perfect score on the ACT, was selected as a 2019 National Merit Finalist and won awards as part of the school’s swim team.

The district says Hu will travel to Washington, D.C. in June for a ceremony sponsored by the White House. She will receive the U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion. She's the eighth ever Grissom High School student to be selected as a Presidential Scholar Finalist.

A Grissom High School teacher, Suzanne Bailey, is also being honored, but for a different title. The AP Government and Economics teacher is a U.S. Presidential Scholars Distinguished Teacher.