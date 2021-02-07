Grissom High School Switches to Remote Learning

Grissom High School will switch to remote learning this week.

Classes will be online starting Monday, February 8 through Friday, February 12. Traditional students will return to the classroom on Tuesday, February 16 following the Presidents Day holiday.

Huntsville City Schools reports 21 cases and 257 people in quarantine at the high school for the last 2 weeks.

GHS will serve curbside meals for students on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. during the remote learning period.

Families with questions can contact their student’s teacher and principal.