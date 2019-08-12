Clear
BREAKING NEWS ATF offering reward in Huntsville pawn shop gun thefts Full Story
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Excessive Heat Watch - Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Grissom High School Band celebrates 50th anniversary

(Photo courtesy of Gene Groves)

The event will take place from September 20-21.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 2:44 PM
Posted By: Shosh Bedrosian

The Grissom High School Band is celebrating 50 years of music.

The school is welcoming the Grissom Band Alumni from 1969 all the way to current band members. 

Several events will take place - starting with a football game on Sept. 20 at Milton Frank Stadium. On Sept. 21, the band will play a rehersal at 10 a.m. with all former band directors at the Martha deFord Hays Auditorium. Followed by the rehearsal, the school is offering a tour in addition to other 50th Anniversary activites.

The anniversary with conclude with a 50th Reunion Reception at the Von Braun Center North Hall at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21.

For more information on this event, you can register here for all activities. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 101°
Florence
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 104°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Decatur
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 100°
Scottsboro
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 101°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events