Grissom High School Band celebrates 50th anniversary

The Grissom High School Band is celebrating 50 years of music.

The school is welcoming the Grissom Band Alumni from 1969 all the way to current band members.

Several events will take place - starting with a football game on Sept. 20 at Milton Frank Stadium. On Sept. 21, the band will play a rehersal at 10 a.m. with all former band directors at the Martha deFord Hays Auditorium. Followed by the rehearsal, the school is offering a tour in addition to other 50th Anniversary activites.

The anniversary with conclude with a 50th Reunion Reception at the Von Braun Center North Hall at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21.

For more information on this event, you can register here for all activities.