Grimaldi’s New York-style pizzeria opening in Huntsville

An award-winning New York-style pizzeria is headed to Huntsville.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria will open in the Valley Bend Shopping Center on Carl T. Jones Drive in the fourth quarter of 2021, Power Brands Hospitality Group of Huntsville announced Wednesday.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria features hand-crafted pizzas cooked in coal-fired brick ovens, calzones, antipasto, salads and house-made desserts. A full bar offers specialty cocktails, craft beers and a robust wine list, including its own signature “Mille Gradi” Rosso Toscano Sangiovese Red and Pinot Grigio, specially produced in Tuscany, Italy.

“Grimaldi’s is well known as a top-quality pizza brand with more than 100 years of pizza-making history, and Power Brands Hospitality Group is the perfect franchisee to bring our New York-style pizza to Alabama,” said Grimaldi’s Pizzeria CEO Joseph Ciolli in a news release. “Our long-standing reputation for quality food and superior guest experience makes our concept a perfect fit with Power Brands Hospitality Group’s experience, knowledge, and success in developing a national brand in their core markets. Together, we’re looking forward to creating life-long Grimaldi’s fans.”

Power Brands Hospitality Group also plans to open a Grimaldi’s in Birmingham.

“Grimaldi’s is one of the world’s most iconic New York-style pizzeria’s and we are thrilled about bringing the accomplished brand to Huntsville, AL and Birmingham, AL in the near future” said Kumar Patel Managing Partner at PBHG.

“Grimaldi’s focus on providing guests with a superior dining experience fits seamlessly within our existing portfolio of restaurants and we are excited that we reached this important milestone with all of our partners, employees, and stakeholders.”

About Power Brands Hospitality Group

Power Brands Hospitality Group (“PBHG”) was founded in 1991 in North Alabama and has been a leading owner and operator of multiple restaurant brands including Five Guys, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Super Chix, and Urban Cookhouse. PBHG has now grown to over 30 restaurants and spas, and multiple hotel investments spread throughout the Southeast U.S. The family-owned business makes it a priority to create great locations and facilities, so each unit operates at its maximum potential to satisfy customers’ demands and exceed quality expectations in the products and services each brand offers.