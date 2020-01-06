Grief counselors available at East Elementary School in Cullman County after deadly plane crash

Counselors are available Monday at a Cullman elementary school after a student was killed in a plane crash.

Brooklyn Walker, 10, and her father, Tyler, were killed at Cullman County Regional Airport Sunday afternoon.

East Elementary School in Cullman posted on social media saying the school's family lost a child and parent and their hearts are broken beyond words. They will have counselors at the school for students and staff.

Officials tell us the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the plane to crash. After the crash, airways in the area were shut down for almost five hours.

The Cullman County Regional Airport General Manager told WAAY 31 they have a plan in place when something like this happens.

"All of the agencies did what they were supposed to do and we've done the best we can here in the situation we're in now," said the airport general manager, Ben Harrison.

East Elementary School says if you want to provide donations for the Walker family, you can contact the school's office. We expect more details to be released Monday at noon during a news conference. We will bring you any new information.