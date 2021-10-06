Clear
Lee Greenwood partners with Helping a Hero to give wounded North Alabama service member a home

Lee Greenwood

Greenwood continues legacy of giving back to our nation's heroes.

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 3:22 PM
Posted By: Marie Waxel

On Oct. 12, some of the music industry's biggest stars will be in Huntsville for the "All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood."

Greenwood is partnering with the group Helping a Hero to provide a custom-built home for a wounded veteran in North Alabama as part of his celebration and tribute to veterans.

"It really transformed our lives into such a positive manner," said retired Army Staff Sgt. Shilo Harris.

He knows just how meaningful a custom-built home can be for wounded veterans. As a burn survivor, his home allows him to not only survive the day-to-day, but also to thrive.

"The home I received is really focused on the A/C, the air filtration and that sort of thing," he said, "so that way I could have a better quality of living so I wouldn't stay sick all the time."

Harris now serves as the national ambassador for the organization.

"We're looking for severely wounded veterans that are in potential need of a home," Harris said. "A lot of these veterans need to have mobility issues, quality-of-life issues."

Helping a Hero is in the middle of a 100-home push. With Greenwood's generosity, one of those homes will be given to a veteran right here in North Alabama.

"These individuals are about service, as well as their families," Harris said. "Their families are about service, so that's why we're really counting on Alabama to help us identify these service members."

Click here to nominate a veteran and learn more about the Helping A Hero organization.

