Greenhill teen carjacked on her birthday while going to get her license

On Friday, a Greenhill teen and her family were carjacked by an arson suspect on her sixteenth birthday as they were going to get her driver's license, according to Lauderdale County sheriff's deputies.

Lonna Crunk, her mom and her grandmother were traveling along County Road 34 a little before 8 a.m. when they saw a home on fire. Lonna told her mom they had to pull in and help and noticed one woman already there on her phone.

"There was one lady there. She was on the phone, and it looked like she was the first one that saw it, and so we were like we didn't want her to be alone and figure out what to do, so we pulled over and just as soon as we pulled over, a guy fell out of the window," said Lonna Crunk.

That man was William Futrell. At this point, Lonna's mom, Reanna, had gotten out of the car to see if anyone else was in the burning house. That's when Futrell walked over to the car where Lonna and her grandmother were still inside.

"He asked for me to get out of my car and he had his hands in his pockets and that kind of made me nervous," said Lonna Crunk.

Lonna and her grandmother got out of the car. That's when Reanna said she went "mama bear mode."

"I went over and opened the passenger side door, and I was like 'you are not taking my car.' I know now it could have ended so differently and I'm glad no one was hurt," said Reanna Crunk.

Authorities said Futrell took off in Lonna's first car. Deputies said he led them on a short chase down Highway 72, then stopped and tried to run on foot. That's when they nabbed him.

Lonna got her car back without a scratch on it.

"I was very shaken up, but by that point, I was more mad. Like, come on, this is my sixteenth birthday," said Lonna Crunk.

Lonna still went and got her license that day, but she's just thankful everyone was able to walk away from that situation.

"I really thought he was going to wreck it. My mom looked at my 'Life 360' app, and he got up to 108 [mph]," said Lonna Crunk.

Futrell is still behind bars Tuesday night facing a slew of theft and reckless endangerment charges.

On Tuesday, the State Fire Marshal's Office ruled the house fire as arson. Futrell is under investigation for starting the house fire, too.

One person was currently living in this home. The Crunk family said they have one crazy story to tell the next generation.