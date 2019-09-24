Greenhill residents want 'dangerous' intersection fixed after teen's death

In the wake of a fatal car crash Tuesday morning, Lauderdale County residents are calling for change after a teenager was killed on her way to school.

Victoria Elliot, 17, a Rogers High School student was in a car crash Tuesday morning around 7:35 a.m. Elliot did not survive the crash. State troopers said her car was hit by a truck at the intersection of County Road 144 and County Road 25. The other driver was not injured.

Neighbors in the area said the intersection is dangerous, citing numerous other accidents.

"We lived across the street when the Rogers High School bus got hit and that should have told somebody something right there," said Charles Marks, recalling another crash that happened at the same intersection a few years ago.

Marks lives right at the intersection of County Road 144 and 25. He told WAAY 31 he was awake Tuesday morning when he heard the crash.

"It sounded like a stick of dynamite went off," said Marks. "A young person lost their life. There's nothing much you can say except something needs to be done."

County Road 144 has stop signs in both directions, but County Road 25 does not. Marks said adding two more stop signs or a caution light could save lives in the future. He also believes the speed limit should be reduced on the road from 45 mph to 35 mph.

"People would be more aware, plus you've got trees blocking you," said Marks.

WAAY 31 reached out to the Lauderdale County road engineer, but he is out of the office until next week. We also called the two county commissioners over that district, Roger Garner and Brad Holmes.

Holmes told WAAY 31 he spoke with engineering Tuesday morning after the crash and they are looking at doing a study on the intersection to see if it could be made safer.

"It's just a bad situation all the way around when it could have been prevented," said Marks.

Garner and Holmes encouraged people to come to their meetings and voice their concerns. We don't have details on what this study could entail or when it could be done, but we will update you once we know the specifics. State troopers said the crash is still under investigation.