Greenbrier interchange project will start construction Sunday night

Sunday night the Greenbrier interchange project will officially start in Limestone County.

First, people can expect the service road between Mooresville and Greenbier to be re-paved. Then the inside shoulder of interstate 565 eastbound will be paved. This will prepare traffic to be shifted from the outside lane.

Gina Chandler's husband drives I-565 and takes the Greenbrier exit everyday for work.

"That's going to be a lot of construction and a lot of headache for people that's traveling that" Chandler said. "Hopefully it'll all work out."

She's worried about the next part of the project after Highway 20 is paved. Once traffic is shifted, the eastbound ramp off Mooresville road will be closed and drivers traveling eastbound to Greenbrier will be detoured to exit 2, Mooresville road. Drivers then will get onto highway 20 and then back onto Greenbrier.

This project is supposed to improve traffic flow. Ther are lots of 18 wheelers that travel through I-565 becuase of the industrial jobs on Greenbrier.

Tha Alabama Department of Transportation tells WAAY 31 they don't expect issues with traffic flow on I-565, but there could be delays on Greenbrier road and Highway 20.

The project should be complete by late 2019. The interchange improvements will cost 10.3 million dollars. Starting on Sunday crews will be working from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays