Clear

Greenbrier interchange project will start construction Sunday night

The project is expected to be complete by late 2019

Posted: Oct. 27, 2018 7:48 PM
Posted By: Morgan Hoover

Sunday night the Greenbrier interchange project will officially start in Limestone County.

First, people can expect the service road between Mooresville and Greenbier to be re-paved. Then the inside shoulder of interstate 565 eastbound will be paved. This will prepare traffic to be shifted from the outside lane.

Gina Chandler's husband drives I-565 and takes the Greenbrier exit everyday for work.

"That's going to be a lot of construction and a lot of headache for people that's traveling that" Chandler said. "Hopefully it'll all work out."

She's worried about the next part of the project after Highway 20 is paved. Once traffic is shifted, the eastbound ramp off Mooresville road will be closed and drivers traveling eastbound to Greenbrier will be detoured  to exit 2, Mooresville road. Drivers then will get onto highway 20 and then back onto Greenbrier.

This project is supposed to improve traffic flow. Ther are lots of 18 wheelers that travel through I-565 becuase of the industrial jobs on Greenbrier.

Tha Alabama Department of Transportation tells WAAY 31 they don't expect issues with traffic flow on I-565, but there could be delays on Greenbrier road and Highway 20.

The project should be complete by late 2019. The interchange improvements will cost 10.3 million dollars. Starting on Sunday crews will be working from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events