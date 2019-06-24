Clear
Greater Huntsville Humane Society hosting 15th Annual Pet Photo Contest

Photo: Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS)‎ Facebook page

Voting will begin on July 5.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 3:45 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is hosting its 15th Annual Pet Photo Contest.

The shelter is now taking entries and voting will begin on July 5. According to the shelter, you can enter your pet's photo to be in the 2020 Greater Huntsville Humane Society calendar. The top winners' pets will be featured on an individual month, and the overall winner's pet will be on the front cover of the calendar.

The shelter says owners can also reserve a calendar day for their pet's photo. You just choose a date that's significant for you or your pet, and the pet's photo will be on that day. 

To enter the contest, click HERE.

