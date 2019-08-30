Great weather heading into Labor Day Weekend

North Alabama once again saw temperatures fall to the 50s Friday morning. These were about 10 degrees below normal for late August. Despite the cool start the Valley will still warm to around 90 this afternoon. Dry air from out of the north will continue to keep humidity low today and into this holiday weekend.

We have dropped rain chances from the forecast for Sunday through Tuesday. Even by next Wednesday and Thursday rain chances will remain very low. Afternoon highs will linger in the low 90s into next workweek with mid 90s possible for some areas.

The latest data for Hurricane Dorian is for direct impacts to remain well east and southeast of North Alabama. If you are heading closer to the Gulf Coast for this Labor Day Weekend expect just some afternoon storms unrelated to Dorian for places like Gulf Shores. Even by the middle of next week the heaviest rain will be well east of the Alabama Coast.