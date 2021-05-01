Great day for the outdoors, big changes Sunday

Sunshine and warm temperatures from east to west with a high of 80 this afternoon! Only dropping into the mid to low 60's overnight.

Big changes on the way Sunday. We'll start the day with thick cloud coverage, and end with a chance for rain even a thunderstorm possible overnight. It'll kick off what will be a next five days.

Heavy rainfall is expected Monday with up to 3" possible. Gusty winds and hail are also possible but isolated flooding looks to be the greatest risk.

More showers and a possible thunderstorms for Tuesday going into Wednesday.