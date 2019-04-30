Great Harvest Bread Co. is opening a Huntsville location this summer at The Shops at Merchants Square on the corner of Bob Wallace Avenue and Memorial Parkway South.
This will be the bakery chain's second Alabama location. Ulta Beauty opened at Merchants Square in February, and Chuy’s Tex-Mex will be opening there on April 25.
Some items the restaurant will offer are breads, pastries, sandwiches, grain bowls and soups.
Related Content
- Great Harvest Bread Co. opening Huntsville location at The Shops at Merchants Square
- Cook Out opens first Huntsville location
- This is when Topgolf will open its Huntsville location
- Rocket Republic brewery to open second location in Huntsville
- Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant opening first Huntsville location
- Just Love Coffee Café opening first Alabama location in Huntsville
- Swiss Rolls, bread recalled over salmonella concerns
- Three new businesses coming to Huntsville, Twickenham Square
- American Red Cross new location in Huntsville
- Historic Huntsville bowling alley closing up shop
Scroll for more content...