Great Harvest Bread Co. opening Huntsville location at The Shops at Merchants Square

Great Harvest Bread Co. is opening a Huntsville location this summer at The Shops at Merchants Square on the corner of Bob Wallace Avenue and Memorial Parkway South.

This will be the bakery chain's second Alabama location. Ulta Beauty opened at Merchants Square in February, and Chuy’s Tex-Mex will be opening there on April 25.

Some items the restaurant will offer are breads, pastries, sandwiches, grain bowls and soups.