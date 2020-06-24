Gray to start Thursday, a few showers possible

Rain and storms continue into the first part of tonight, becoming less numerous as midnight draws near. Any stronger storms will be capable of producing gusty wind and locally heavy rain. Lows dip into the upper 60s with an otherwise cloudy sky.

Areas of fog and drizzle are possible early Thursday and clouds will linger through the day. If we're able to see some sun breaks, highs will make it into the low to mid 80s during the afternoon. A few showers and storms are still in the forecast, but the coverage will be lower than the past few days.

As the weekend gets closer, the chance for a few showers persists. Afternoon temperatures gradually increase to the upper 80s and lower 90s by the weekend. Showers and storms become more widespread through the next work week, too.