Gray and mild while we wait on Zeta

Zeta is a Category 1, getting ready to cross the Yucatan tonight and re-enter the Gulf tomorrow.

Until Zeta makes landfall, North Alabama is stuck with the effects of a stationary front. This means we've got another mainly cloudy day in store Tuesday. It stays mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 50s. A stray shower isn't impossible closer to the Alabama/Georgia state line. An isolated shower chance is present Tuesday, too. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon - again, above average.

By the time Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast, the storm will likely weaken a bit but still be very close to hurricane strength upon landfall in southeast Louisiana. Zeta then gets steered to the northeast and tracks across Mississippi into Alabama. The center of circulation should stay just southeast of the WAAY 31 coverage area, but we'll still get our fair share of impact from the storm.

The center doesn't graze us until very early Thursday morning. However, increasing moisture and a warm front pump up the rain coverage starting Wednesday morning. The rain truly reaches a peak overnight Wednesday and begins to taper by Thursday afternoon. In total, we'll see between 2 and 3 inches of rain with the highest totals farther east. Locally higher amounts are possible too. The wind can gust as high as 30 to 35 mph Wednesday night. Flash flooding is a fairly low risk, but one that needs to be monitored.

Once the cold front passes on Zeta's heels, conditions improve quickly and temperatures drop. For Friday, it'll be sunny but highs only reach the lower 60s! Similarly cool but calm weather is in the forecast for Halloween on Saturday, too.