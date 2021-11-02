Clear

Gray and chilly all day Wednesday

A few showers and gloomy skies are in the forecast tomorrow.

Posted: Nov 2, 2021 6:59 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Tonight will be cooler than last with lows near 40 and increasing cloud cover. The next chance of rain we've been tracking is looking less than impressive. The most recent data is backing off the moisture a bit, in addition to speeding up the arrival of the next round of showers.

At this point, expect a few showers during the day Wednesday into Wednesday night, diminishing by Thursday morning. In fact, it looks like we'll be mainly dry once we get past the morning Thursday. Temperatures are chilly the next couple of days with highs only in the low to mid 50s.

It's also looking like temperatures won't be quite​ as cold as originally indicated late this week. Data sources are now trending in the lower 40s for lows instead of the upper 30s, meaning no real chance for frost. Once the clouds move out Thursday, we'll have beautiful weather for the weekend. Crisp mornings quickly warm with sunshine and highs will be in the low to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 47°
