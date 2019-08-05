Clear

Grass Stains get gold

Huntsville club won it all at the 2019 State Games of America.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 11:22 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 11:24 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

A big congrats is in order for the Grass Stains! The 10 and under boys club won gold at the 2019 State Games of America! They qualified after winning the state games in Huntsville in June. The team is compiled of two local soccer clubs, Huntsville FC and AYSO.

