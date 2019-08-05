Grass Stains get gold

A big congrats is in order for the Grass Stains! The 10 and under boys club won gold at the 2019 State Games of America! They qualified after winning the state games in Huntsville in June. The team is compiled of two local soccer clubs, Huntsville FC and AYSO.
