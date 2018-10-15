Grant street church of christ heading to Florida to help hurricane victims

One Decatur church is on the way to Florida and Georgia to drop off items to those suffering from Hurricane Michael.

Grant Street Church of Christ also helped those in the Carolinas after hurricane Florence hit.

"Ever since we made the announcement, they've been randomly coming by and bringing $50, $100 and $200 out their own pockets," said Minister Rob Gwen.

People from all across the country heard about their mission and they've either donated money, hygiene products, canned goods, snacks and medical supplies.

"Most people who had bandages are gone from the storm. Relief teams are only going to have so much so if they someone has a cut, it's going to turn into an infection," Gwen said.

They've even got animal food for pets.

"Folks that are having to split their food with their pets, because they don't want their pets to suffer too. We're hauling tons of animal food down for shelters," said Minister Cody Michael.

Ministers Rob Gwen and Cody Michael are excited to help those in Florida and Georgia but it's also an emotional trip.

"This is devastation and you've seen videos. The foundation of the house is only left," Michael said.

The congregation has gotten over $2,000 in donations, up to 400 totes full of items and around 60 buckets of cleaning supplies. They hope to do more than just dropping off items to the victims and leaving.

"We're putting your name before him in prayer and that means something. Whenever you're in time of crisis, that means the world. if we come across people and they're willing to pray with us, we're going to do it," Gwen said.

The members who left are planning to be back on Wednesday. They're still getting items donated, so if they have to make another trip, they will.