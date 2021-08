A Grant man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

It happened at 9:20 p.m. on Alabama 79 near Seibold Creek Road. That's about two miles north of Guntersville.

Officials identified the victim as 27-year-old Justin Allen Guffey.

Officials say his 1997 Suzuki motorcycle collided with a 2006 Ford F150. Guffey was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.