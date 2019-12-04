Grant given to help North Alabama small businesses

Small businesses and entrepreneurs in North Alabama are now able to receive free business training at Drake Community and Technical College.

The Catalyst Center for Business and Entrepreneurship announced Wednesday morning it's giving a grant to help small, disadvantaged businesses. The grant is paying for these business owners to take classes at the college.

The grant will pay up to $350,000 per year in training. To be eligible for the training program, businesses must be owned by disadvantaged people or the businesses must be in areas with low income.