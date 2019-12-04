Clear

Grant given to help North Alabama small businesses

Small businesses and entrepreneurs in North Alabama are now able to receive free business training at Drake Community and Technical College.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 3:06 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Small businesses and entrepreneurs in North Alabama are now able to receive free business training at Drake Community and Technical College.

The Catalyst Center for Business and Entrepreneurship announced Wednesday morning it's giving a grant to help small, disadvantaged businesses. The grant is paying for these business owners to take classes at the college.

The grant will pay up to $350,000 per year in training. To be eligible for the training program, businesses must be owned by disadvantaged people or the businesses must be in areas with low income.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events