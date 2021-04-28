Grant for mobile vaccination trailer in Colbert County should be approved soon

A $500,000 grant for a mobile coronavirus vaccination trailer should be approved any day now for Colbert County.

"The trailer is being held on the lot at the facility in Missouri. As soon as we get approval, we don't necessarily have to have the money in hand, we just have to have approval from ADECA for the grant application, so as soon as we get that approval, we have plans to taking a road trip to go get it," said Colbert County Emergency Management Director Michael David Smith.

Smith said once they get the trailer, they will partner with Helen Keller Hospital to bring the vaccine to specific areas. Smith said they do have concerns that people wouldn't utilize this service once it's offered.

"We had that initial rush of people who wanted to get it and that kept everyone busy for a while, but things have slowed down quite a bit and there are a lot of things that play into that. People scared to get the shot, people that are scared because of things that happened with Johnson & Johnson and pausing that vaccination. There are a lot of things that go into helping people make that decision, so all we can do is continue to encourage it," said Smith.

Smith is hopeful by making the vaccine so convenient, that will encourage people to get it.

"I think once you get in the community and people see their neighbors going over there and getting it, maybe it will be some peer pressure for them not to be so scared to take the shot, too," said Smith.

Smith said they are still working on logistics of the plan with Helen Keller Hospital. He said they would likely give out the Pfizer vaccine or whatever vaccine the hospital has available. He said he'd let us know once they make the trip to get the trailer from Missouri.