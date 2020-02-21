Grant awarded for Madison County veterans court

A $12,000 grant has been awarded by the state to continue a Madison County court program for military veterans who have committed non-violent crimes.

The state says while the program may not waive punishment, it recognizes the crimes may have been committed in part as a result of PTSD or mental illness brought on by experiences during military service.

Instead of serving time in jail, veterans may instead receive drug counseling, mental health treatment or follow-up monitoring to prevent recurring offenses.