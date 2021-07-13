Grant Police Department gets new bullet proof vests

A police department in Marshall County getting a life saving donation to protect its officers.

"This could save his life, it could be the difference between life or death," said Keith Wilson, Marshall County Lodge #18 Fraternal Order of Police Vice President.

The Grant Police Department now has two new bullet proof vests. It's thanks to a donation from the Marshall County Lodge #18 Fraternal Order of Police. The department needed the vests for their two full time officers and they cost anywhere from five hundred to a thousand dollars a piece. Now those officers have the tools they need to protect our community.

"They go out and risk their lives every day and are put in harm's way and with wearing a bulletproof vest, it can protect them from being killed," said Keith Wilson, Marshall County Lodge #18 Fraternal Order of Police Vice President. Vests like these need to be replaced about every five years and the chief said that the ones they had here at the department were old which is why he's thankful for this donation.

The donation is funded through a program from the Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police. Local lodges can take advantage of the state's program to help their local departments.