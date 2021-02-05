Authorities searching for suspect who officials say 'attempted to hit a Grant Police officer'

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect they said evaded officers and took off into the woods.

The pursuit started around 11 p.m. Thursday night after Owens Cross Roads Police said a vehicle with fled a traffic stop with a switched tag.

A pursuit then occurred, with OCRPD backing up New Hope Police. The suspect headed onto highway old 431, and attempted to hit a Grant Police officer.

The pursuit led them to Paint Rock Road near the intersection of Nebo Road. That is where officers say the suspect evaded police, and headed into the woods.

At one point, OCRPD said that the suspect "could be armed as a pistol magazine [was] found in the car."

Officers were searching for the suspect with a K9 unit as of 1 a.m. Friday morning.

WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene and will bring you update this story with the latest developments.