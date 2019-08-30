Clear
BREAKING NEWS 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' star Valerie Harper dies at 80 Full Story

Grandson of Mohatma Gandhi in Huntsville for festival

Arun Gandhi says he still spreads his grandfather's message decades after his death.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 4:58 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

The grandson of Mahatma Gandhi is in Huntsville this weekend for the India Festival.

Arun Gandhi will be the keynote speaker at the Ray of Hope event Saturday.

Gandhi said even decades after his grandfather's death, he continues to use what he learned as a teenager to inspire others.He said he hopes his message tomorrow will encourage everyone to show a little more love.

"I'm hoping that I'll be able to share my grandfather's philosophy, which will help them understand if we want to create peace and harmony in the world that the only way we can do it is by assuring love and respect for each other," Gandhi said.

The festival's Ray of Hope event is at the Von Braun center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are on sale on their Facebook page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events