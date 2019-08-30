Grandson of Mohatma Gandhi in Huntsville for festival

The grandson of Mahatma Gandhi is in Huntsville this weekend for the India Festival.

Arun Gandhi will be the keynote speaker at the Ray of Hope event Saturday.

Gandhi said even decades after his grandfather's death, he continues to use what he learned as a teenager to inspire others.He said he hopes his message tomorrow will encourage everyone to show a little more love.

"I'm hoping that I'll be able to share my grandfather's philosophy, which will help them understand if we want to create peace and harmony in the world that the only way we can do it is by assuring love and respect for each other," Gandhi said.

The festival's Ray of Hope event is at the Von Braun center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are on sale on their Facebook page.