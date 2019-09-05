'They are a great source of strength:' Grandmother of Elkmont shooting victims thanks community

A woman who lost her son, three young grandchildren and daughter-in-law wants to thank the Elkmont community for supporting her.

"It means a lot to all of us. The things they have been doing out there, the way they've came together and prayed for us," said Wanda Sisk.

Wanda Sisk says this week has been an emotional roller coaster with her 14-year-old grandson accused of killing the family.

"I've got to bury my son, my daughter-in-law, and my grandbabies," said Sisk.

Wanda Sisk has to do one of the hardest things a parent could do.

"It's so hard to describe...It's just unbelievable," she said.

She said reality hasn't set that her 14-year-old grandson, Mason Sisk, is now accused of killing his parents and siblings. Right now, she said she's going through the motions.

"I really haven't had time to come apart because I've got to be strong," said Sisk.

She is planning funerals for five of her closest family members, and she's also trying to cope with the consequences her grandson could face if he's convicted.

"I can find it in my heart to forgive him because there was something wrong," said Sisk.

Wanda tells WAAY 31 she isn't sure what made her teenage grandson snap, but she says she noticed Mason stopped coming to visit her a few months back. She didn't think much of it.

"They just kind of start doing their own thing, so I just figured that was the stage Mason had gotten to," said Sisk.

She said no matter the cause, the five murders don't change how she feels for her grandson.

"I'll always love him. It won't change my love for him at all," said Sisk.

She said since the shooting, several of Mason's friends have visited her.

"Whether they realize it or not, they are a great source of strength for me to know that Mason was cared about," said Sisk.

Elkmont High School will honor the Sisk family with a moment of silence at Friday night's football game and Wanda Sisk said she wishes she could thank every student there.

"If I could give every one of them a hug, I would," said Sisk.

The Elkmont-Deshler game begins at 7 p.m. on Friday. The moment of silence will happen minutes before. Wanda said since the shooting, she has not been allowed to see Mason, but she plans to support him and attend anything happening in court.