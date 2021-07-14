Grandmother faces drug related charges after one-year-old dies after being in her care

A one-year-old child has died and now his grandmother is facing criminal charges.

Jammie Daniell Parker is charged with the chemical endangerment of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office was called to the home on Goodman Road on Saturday. At the home, they found a one-year-old unresponsive and in close proximity to fentanyl.

Deputies did CPR and the child was taken to Huntsville Hospital. After being on life support for two days, he was taken off of it and died.

Sheriff of Madison County Sheriff's Office, Kevin Turner, said cases involving fentanyl are happening too often in Madison County.

"I’m very emotional when it comes to this stuff hitting the streets of Madison County and Huntsville," said Sheriff Turner. "Everyone can say it’s political in me saying this, but it’s not political to me, it’s my heart, we can’t afford for this to reach the schools, the community the neighborhoods."

Neighbors on Goodman Road knew the Parker family but didn't know the details of the child's death.

Parker was released from Madison County jail on a $10,000 bond.

Investigators said until the child's autopsy comes back, they're unable to pinpoint the exact cause of death. Eddie Houk, the Chief Deputy, said preliminary information does lead them to believe fentanyl may be in the child's system.

Parker isn't facing any other charges at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.