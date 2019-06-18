Grandma holds suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrive in Limestone County

We’re hearing from the grandmother who held a chase suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived to arrest him.

“It’s just another day," Marcia Black said. "If something happens, you take care of it and that’s it.”

That’s how the 75-year-old woman describes her encounter with a man on the run.

“I walked out and said, ‘Can I help you?’ and he said, ‘Yes, ma’am, I’d like to use your phone.’”

That was the conversation had between grandmother-of-four, Marcia Black, and Cameron Powers—a man who had been on the run for several hours after crashing a stolen car on E & L Lane, near Black’s home.

“I was just calm as could be. I knew what I was doing," Black said. "I was in control.”

Black talked to Powers from her front porch—all while holding a rifle.

“I wanted to keep him at a distance," she said. "I didn’t intend to kill him. I just wanted him to think that I would shoot him.”

When Powers inched closer to her home, where two of her grandchildren were watching from inside, Black reacted.

“He wouldn’t get down, so I shot in the air, and he realized I meant business, so he got down on his knees,” she said.

It wasn’t long after that that deputies arrived.

“He feared the deputy more than he feared my rifle," Black said. "He jumped up and ran zig-zag right across the field.”

But Powers didn’t make it far before he was put in handcuffs.

The incident is something Black's 15-year-old granddaughter, Allie Ruth Black, said she'll always remember.

“It’s just amazing to me that I got to witness my grandmother in action," she said.

Allie Ruth called 9-1-1 while her grandmother confronted the chase suspect.

Powers was charged with auto theft and attempting to elude. He was booked in the Limestone County jail on a $6,000 bond.

Marcia Black is the mother of Limestone County District Three Commissioner Jason Black, and Allie Ruth is his daughter.