Grand opening Wednesday for new Aldi in Huntsville

The first customers will receive a gift card.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 7:15 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Aldi supermarkets is opening their newest location in the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday. The store is located off South Memorial Parkway across from Parkway Place Mall. The first 100 customers will receive a gift card. The opening is at 8:45.

