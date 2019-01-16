Aldi supermarkets is opening their newest location in the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday. The store is located off South Memorial Parkway across from Parkway Place Mall. The first 100 customers will receive a gift card. The opening is at 8:45.
Related Content
- Grand opening Wednesday for new Aldi in Huntsville
- Foster Academy celebrates grand opening
- Huntsville Havoc opens training camp
- Doug Jones announces Huntsville campaign stop Wednesday
- HudsonAlpha holds grand opening for Paul Propst Center
- First cycle track opens in downtown Huntsville
- Cook Out opens first Huntsville location
- New women's shelter to open in Huntsville
- Huntsville Police hosting Holiday Open House
- Huntsville High School closed Wednesday due to power issues
Scroll for more content...