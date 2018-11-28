Grand jury to decide if shooter acted in self-defense

A shooting at a Huntsville housing development has now turned deadly.

Huntsville Police say Daron Parks, the man who was shot and was in critical condition for 3 weeks, has now died.

Parks was shot multiple times, and died from those injuries on Tuesday at Huntsville Hospital. The woman who called authorities after hearing shots go off that day was also shot in the arm, but a relative told us she is okay and back at work.

Police say evidence and statements investigators received make them believe Parks was shot in self-defense.

The shooting happened on November 6 at Butler Terrace. That's off of Seminole Drive.

Police told WAAY 31 investigators can't release much about the case, but they believe a domestic fight led up to the shooting.

The department told us it's now up to a Madison County grand jury to decide if they believe the shooter acted in self-defense or not.

"We get to the point where evidence is being reviewed and it appears to look like self-defense. We will take all that evidence, and we will take that evidence and hand it over to a grand jury," Lt. Michael Johnson said.

The department has not released the shooter's name because he has not been charged. Police told us it's unknown when the case will be heard by the grand jury.