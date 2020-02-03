Grand jury rules December shooting involving St. Florian police officer was justified

UPDATE: Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett says the officer involved in the shooting was Zackery Tippett.

Jett released this statement on Monday:

During the grand jury term which began Monday, January 27, 2020 Errek Jett, District Attorney of Lawrence County (appointed by Attorney General Steve Marshall due to Mr. Conley’s recusal) presented the following case for review:

On December 21, 2019 Officer Zackery Tippett, a police officer with the St. Florian Police Department, attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle. The driver of the automobile did not comply for approximately four miles even though Officer Tippett had engaged his emergency lights and siren. Upon the driver turning down a dead-end road, the driver turned the car around and drove toward Officer Tippett who by that time had exited his vehicle in an effort to take the driver into custody. Officer Tippett drew his weapon and shot toward and into the car multiple times. The car hit a utility guy wire and became disabled. Immediately Officer Tippett was able to approach the driver, establish a secure scene and remove the driver. He then immediately began assessing the driver for injuries. He determined that the driver had been struck at least two times. He began first aid as other first responders arrived.

After considering all witness testimony and evidence presented, the grand jury of Lauderdale County concluded that Officer Tippett’s actions in this incident were justified and that no further proceedings or investigation was necessary.

-------------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

A grand jury ruled the shooting on Dec. 21 involving a St. Florian police officer was justified.

The jury decided there was not enough evidence to file charges.

Police said the suspect in the shooting was shot in the lower lip and right shoulder.

Mayor Matthew Connolly told WAAY 31 the officer was making a routine traffic stop near Whispering Hills Drive when the suspect tried to run the officer over with his car. He said that’s when the officer fired shots, hitting the suspect.

Connolly said the officer then did first aid on the suspect. The suspect was taken to a hospital and released a few days later, according to Connolly.

