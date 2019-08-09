Grand jury indicts Flint River kayaking attack suspects

The Madison County Grand Jury has indicted three suspects in a June attack on teenagers on the Flint River.

Jordan English, Brittany Pratt and Zachary Young all were indicted in third-degree assault charges. Young was indicted on two counts while English and Pratt each were indicted on one.

The assault on the Flint River left a teenager with injuries so severe he needed facial reconstructive surgery.

One of the teens who was on the trip said they were on a kayaking trip on the Flint River, when a man started harassing his group of friends and saying vulgar things to the girls in the group.

WAAY 31 is told that same man told the group he and his friends would see them down the river, and when the teens got down the river, they witnessed a large group of 10 to 12 men, ranging in age from their twenties to mid-thirties, running down the banks.

Nelson said the other group started beating up the boys and girls in their group. However, those adults told Huntsville police the teenagers started the altercation.

Nelson says he was with a group of newly graduated high school students, and they were kayaking to celebrate a friend's birthday when they say they were attacked.

