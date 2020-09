The Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Casey Cole White for capital murder in the death of Connie Ridgeway.

He’s being held without bond in the Lauderdale County Jail. White was already in prison for a crime spree in Limestone County.

Ridgeway, 58, was murdered in her home at Meadowland Apartments in Rogersville on October 23, 2015. In 2018, the state offered a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case.