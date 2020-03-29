Clear
Grammy-winning country star Joe Diffie dies after testing positive for coronavirus

FILE - This Aug. 22, 2018 file photo shows Joe Diffie at the 12th annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)
Joe Diffe posted to social media on Friday that he had contracted the virus.

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 3:29 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A big name in the country music world has died after testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Adkins Publicity confirmed on Sunday that Grammy-winner Joe Diffee died on Sunday at age 61.

In a statement, the publicty firm said "His family respects their privacy at this time." 

Diffee was a member of The Grand Ole Opry and is known for his 1990s hits like "Honky Tonk Attitude," "John Deere Green," and "Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox."

Diffie said in a Facebook post on Friday, "I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic."

