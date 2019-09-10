Grammy winner Bruce Hornsby coming to Decatur

The Princess Theatre in Decatur issued this press release:

Bruce Hornsby, the creatively insatiable pianist and singer-songwriter from Williamsburg, Virginia, will perform on March 20, 2020 at Decatur's historic Princess Theatre. Tickets for An Evening with Bruce Hornsby go on sale Friday, September 13, 2019.

Hornsby has always has succeeded on his exceptional gifts, his training, and his work ethic. He became a global name in music by reimagining American roots forms as songs that moved with the atmospheric grace of jazz. “The Way It Is” defined sonic joy on the radio, however as a hit record it also evidenced a thrilling re-structuring, and during the years afterward Hornsby, in staggeringly diverse ways, has kept going.

Over the course of his career Hornsby has returned to traditional American roots forms, collaborating with Ricky Skaggs and performing with the Grateful Dead. He fused the plunk and dazzle of twentieth-century modernist classical composition to singer-songwriter emotional inquiries. Hornsby has scored films and performed with symphony orchestras. If the sound of an arrogant air-conditioner or a stretch of rude playing caught his ear, he has entered the hallowed doors of the conservatories of punk. So, when Hornsby describes Absolute Zero, his new album, as “a compendium of what I like and moves me,” prepare for a multi- faceted ride.

Doors open at 6 pm and show begins at 7. For more information, visit www.princesstheatre.org or call 256-350-1745.