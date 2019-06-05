Graham Ashcraft overcame adversity to get to the pros

Graham Ashcraft had two hip surgeries, but that didn't stop him from following his dreams.
Now the Huntsville High Grad got drafted by the Reds, out of UAB. Ashcraft is the highest drafted player in UAB Baseball History.
