Graham Ashcraft overcame adversity to get to the pros

Huntsville native gets drafted by the Cincinnati Reds

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 11:34 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Graham Ashcraft had two hip surgeries, but that didn't stop him from following his dreams. 

Now the Huntsville High Grad got drafted by the Reds, out of UAB. Ashcraft is the highest drafted player in UAB Baseball History. 

