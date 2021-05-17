Graduations start with fewer restrictions

The class of 2021 starts getting their diplomas with graduation ceremonies that look and feel more normal after a year of COVID-19.

Bob Jones High School had their graduation Monday and a majority of students and guests did not wear masks because they were optional.

Students made it clear to faculty and staff that after this very difficult year they wanted to graduate together.

“I think that having had this unusual year and then last spring you know many of our graduates last year didn’t get that opportunity, but I think the kids just really felt ‘this is our class and we want to go together' and we were just excited to be able to do that for them," said Dr. Ed Nichols, Madison City Schools Superintendent.

Dr. Ed Nichols said that the students chose to graduate together in person despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

Normally, Bob Jones High School has their graduation at the Von Braun Center, but limitations at the center due to COVID would have impacted students being able to do that.

“When we started to set this up weeks ago the Von Braun was at 25% capacity and so that you know we couldn’t get all the kids in there together and that was our main goal," said Dr. Nichols.

The students actually suggested the new venue, Alabama A&M University, because it allows for them to all graduate together and have eight guests.

“I'm excited about it. Just get it out of the way and move on to college. The next big step in life," said Scott Reid, Bob Jones senior.

James Clements High School also graduated Monday at the Alabama A&M stadium.