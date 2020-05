Madison City Schools announced that two James Clemens High School graduation ceremonies planned for Tuesday are being rescheduled for later times today due to the threat of weather.

The 4 p.m. graduation ceremony for James Clemens High School will now be held at 6 p.m. today at Madison City Schools Stadium.

The 7:30 p.m. graduation ceremony now will take place at 8:30 p.m. today, according to spokesman John Peck.

It, too, is at Madison City Schools Stadium, 211 Celtic Drive, Madison.