Clear
BREAKING NEWS House of Representatives impeaches President Donald Trump Full Story

Gradual warming heading toward Christmas

Cold air hangs on for a couple more days. By Christmas, it'll be feeling more like fall than the actual first week of winter.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 8:04 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Until then, expect lows in the mid 20s Thursday morning. It'll be clear and quiet enough for a hard freeze, so you'll need several extra minutes to defrost the cars in the morning. During the afternoon, it won't be quite as cold with highs near 50.

The pattern shifts a bit over the weekend. A strong low pressure system developing along the Gulf Coast slowly drags eastward. It sends a few showers northward into North Alabama this weekend, but the heaviest rain plagues south Alabama, Georgia, and north Florida. If your holiday travel takes you southeast, you'll be battling rain on the interstates.

Once the rain ends, the temperatures just keep climbing. Highs Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hit the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Decatur
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events