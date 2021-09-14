Gradual increase in daily thunderstorms starting Tuesday

North Alabama is just on the edge of Tropical Storm Nicholas' expansive cloud cover extending from eastern Texas. Sprinkles and a few light showers are already drifting in from the south Tuesday morning but heavier rain from scattered showers and storms will not develop until this afternoon.

Enough sun is breaking through today that highs will warm to the low-to-mid-80s Tuesday afternoon. This will be warm enough to generate the instability for storms through this evening.

There are better rain chances starting Wednesday. Gulf moisture will continue to be pumped into the area ahead of a cold front to our northwest. By the end of the work week, we may also experience some impact from what is now Tropical Storm Nicholas. There is a bit of uncertainty with the track of Nicholas once it makes landfall, but we are watching it for what it could mean for us in North Alabama. With rain chances on the rise, temperatures won't be quite as warm. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s.