Gradual clearing and much warmer Wednesday

Widespread showers developed along the warm front overnight and through this morning. As the warm front continues to lift north into Tennessee this afternoon, North Alabama will begin to dry out, clear out and warm up. Wednesday's highs will be 10-15 degrees warmer than Tuesday, reaching the upper 70s for most of North Alabama. Thursday, highs climb back to the low 80s with the warming trend continuing Friday and into this weekend.

With some daytime heating Thursday, we could even see an isolated pop up shower or storm in the afternoon but chances remain very low. The next best chance for rain will come with a weak cold front Sunday. The cold front won't drop temperatures that much, but it does bring the chance for a few showers and storms Sunday and into Monday.