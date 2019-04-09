Gradual clearing Tuesday

Shower chances will drop off by midday Tuesday for the Tennessee Valley. Expect mostly sunny skies by the mid to late afternoon hours with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Other than some patchy fog Wednesday morning expect sunny skies Wednesday afternoon. We will likely see our first 80s of 2019 for parts of the Tennessee Valley either Wednesday or Thursday.

Next chance for rain will be late Thursday night and into Friday morning. Raing totals will be less than a 0.50" for most of the Valley. Beyond Friday the next chance for strong to severe thunderstorms will be Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will bring the highest threat of the two days this weekend.