Gradual clearing Thursday, sunshine to end the afternoon

Temperatures climb to the upper 50s this afternoon. The only hiccup in the forecast through Friday will be gusty northwest winds. Some gusts up to 35 mph will be possible by late Friday morning and into the afternoon.

The weekend will be pretty perfect with chilly mornings, sunshine, and highs in the upper 50s and mid 60s. Heading into next week, it's a different story. Rain returns Monday afternoon, lingering through at least part of Thursday. Out of that round of rain, we'll be expecting anywhere from half an inch up to just over an inch in a three day time span.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE TORNADOES: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville can now confirm two tornadoes during the early morning hours of March 3rd. The first tornado tracked through Davidson, Wilson, and Smith Counties and produced EF-3 damage with max wind of 165 mph. The second tornado severely impacted Putnam County and has been rated EF-4 with wind of 175 mph. The survey of the Putnam County tornado is ongoing.

Here's the official storm complete storm survey from the Nashville area tornado per the NWS:

RATING: EF-3

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 165 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 53.4 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 800 YARDS

FATALITIES: 5

INJURIES: OVER 150

START DATE: 03/03/2020

START TIME: 12:32 AM CST

START LOCATION: 3.6 MILES WSW JOHN C. TUNE AIRPORT

START LAT/LON: 36.1724 / -86.9481

END DATE: 03/03/2020

END TIME: 01:28 AM CST

END LOCATION: 3.7 MILES W GORDONSVILLE

END_LAT/LON: 36.1717 / -85.9974

A STRONG LONG-TRACK TORNADO TRACKED ACROSS DAVIDSON AND WILSON

COUNTIES AND INTO SMITH COUNTY EARLY ON MARCH 3 RESULTING IN 5

FATALITIES AND AT LEAST 150 INJURIES. THE TORNADO BEGAN IN FAR

WESTERN DAVIDSON COUNTY AND RAPIDLY INTENSIFIED INTO EF-2

INTENSITY AS IT TRACKED ACROSS JOHN C. TUNE AIRPORT AND INTO

THE NORTH NASHVILLE AND GERMANTOWN AREAS. THE TORNADO INTENSIFIED

FURTHER TO EF-3 INTENSITY AS IT TRACKED INTO EAST NASHVILLE WITH

THE MOST SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE OCCURING IN AND AROUND THE FIVE

POINTS NEIGHBORHOOD WHERE TWO FATALITIES OCCURRED. EF-1 AND EF-2

DAMAGE CONTINUED ACROSS THE CUMBERLAND RIVER BEFORE THE TORNADO

STRENGTHENED AGAIN TO EF-3 INTENSITY IN THE STANFORD ESTATES

SUBDIVISION IN DONELSON. EF-2 DAMAGE WAS OBSERVED ACROSS HERMITAGE

AND THE REMAINDER OF DAVIDSON COUNTY.

THE TORNADO STRENGTHENED TO EF-3 INTENSITY FOR A THIRD TIME UPON

ENTERING WILSON COUNTY WITH A 6-MILE SWATH OF EF-3 DAMAGE OBSERVED

NEAR THE MT. JULIET AREA WHERE THREE MORE FATALITIES OCCURRED.

EF-1 AND EF-2 DAMAGE CONTINUED ALONG A PATH THAT PARALLELED AND

OCCASIONALLY CROSSED INTERSTATE 40 SOUTH AND SOUTHEAST OF LEBANON,

BEFORE FINALLY DISSIPATING 3.7 MILES WEST OF GORDONSVILLE IN

SMITH COUNTY.