Gradual clearing Thursday, sunshine to end the afternoon

Temperatures climb to the upper 50s this afternoon. The only hiccup in the forecast through Friday will be gusty northwest winds. Some gusts up to 35 mph will be possible by late Friday morning and into the afternoon.
The weekend will be pretty perfect with chilly mornings, sunshine, and highs in the upper 50s and mid 60s. Heading into next week, it's a different story. Rain returns Monday afternoon, lingering through at least part of Thursday. Out of that round of rain, we'll be expecting anywhere from half an inch up to just over an inch in a three day time span.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE TORNADOES: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville can now confirm two tornadoes during the early morning hours of March 3rd. The first tornado tracked through Davidson, Wilson, and Smith Counties and produced EF-3 damage with max wind of 165 mph. The second tornado severely impacted Putnam County and has been rated EF-4 with wind of 175 mph. The survey of the Putnam County tornado is ongoing.
Here's the official storm complete storm survey from the Nashville area tornado per the NWS:
RATING: EF-3
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 165 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 53.4 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 800 YARDS
FATALITIES: 5
INJURIES: OVER 150
START DATE: 03/03/2020
START TIME: 12:32 AM CST
START LOCATION: 3.6 MILES WSW JOHN C. TUNE AIRPORT
START LAT/LON: 36.1724 / -86.9481
END DATE: 03/03/2020
END TIME: 01:28 AM CST
END LOCATION: 3.7 MILES W GORDONSVILLE
END_LAT/LON: 36.1717 / -85.9974
A STRONG LONG-TRACK TORNADO TRACKED ACROSS DAVIDSON AND WILSON
COUNTIES AND INTO SMITH COUNTY EARLY ON MARCH 3 RESULTING IN 5
FATALITIES AND AT LEAST 150 INJURIES. THE TORNADO BEGAN IN FAR
WESTERN DAVIDSON COUNTY AND RAPIDLY INTENSIFIED INTO EF-2
INTENSITY AS IT TRACKED ACROSS JOHN C. TUNE AIRPORT AND INTO
THE NORTH NASHVILLE AND GERMANTOWN AREAS. THE TORNADO INTENSIFIED
FURTHER TO EF-3 INTENSITY AS IT TRACKED INTO EAST NASHVILLE WITH
THE MOST SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE OCCURING IN AND AROUND THE FIVE
POINTS NEIGHBORHOOD WHERE TWO FATALITIES OCCURRED. EF-1 AND EF-2
DAMAGE CONTINUED ACROSS THE CUMBERLAND RIVER BEFORE THE TORNADO
STRENGTHENED AGAIN TO EF-3 INTENSITY IN THE STANFORD ESTATES
SUBDIVISION IN DONELSON. EF-2 DAMAGE WAS OBSERVED ACROSS HERMITAGE
AND THE REMAINDER OF DAVIDSON COUNTY.
THE TORNADO STRENGTHENED TO EF-3 INTENSITY FOR A THIRD TIME UPON
ENTERING WILSON COUNTY WITH A 6-MILE SWATH OF EF-3 DAMAGE OBSERVED
NEAR THE MT. JULIET AREA WHERE THREE MORE FATALITIES OCCURRED.
EF-1 AND EF-2 DAMAGE CONTINUED ALONG A PATH THAT PARALLELED AND
OCCASIONALLY CROSSED INTERSTATE 40 SOUTH AND SOUTHEAST OF LEBANON,
BEFORE FINALLY DISSIPATING 3.7 MILES WEST OF GORDONSVILLE IN
SMITH COUNTY.
