Gradual clearing Thursday, gusty northwest winds by the afternoon

A quick moving system brought mostly light showers to the Tennessee Valley Thursday morning. Nearly every observation site from the Shoals to Sand Mountain registered less than 0.10" with a few isolated higher.

Expect gradual clearing through the morning and into the afternoon with some areas seeing partly to mostly sunny skies. The other notable story for today will be west, northwest winds picking up this afternoon. Valley gusts to near 30 mph are possible.

If the winds drop off enough tonight and into Friday morning we may see overnight lows fall to the mid 30s but most locations should remain above freezing.

Sunny skies return for Friday and Saturday with the next weather maker arriving by Sunday and into Monday. The Tennessee Valley may see some showers Sunday but the concern is mainly for thunderstorms Monday. It is not the best set up for a severe weather outbreak Monday but some strong to severe thunderstorms may be possible. The WAAY-31 StormTracker Weather Team will continue to follow Monday closely.