Gradual clearing but a cool Thursday

Clear skies were already in place around sunrise this morning in the Shoals but it will take until this afternoon for areas east of I-65 to see mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures run 10-15 degrees below average this afternoon, only topping out in the mid 60s for highs Thursday. It'll feel even cooler at times with wind gusting up to 20 mph out of the northwest.

Our warming trend starts Friday. A cool morning will be followed by a sunny and mild afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. By Saturday, plenty of sunshine will help push temperatures into the lower 80s and it'll be even warmer still for Sunday. This will be a great weekend to spend some time outdoors, responsibly social distancing, of course. The chance of rain holds off until Monday, when a few showers and storms are possible. A cold front passes Tuesday and the latest data has another system from out of the north west by Wednesday.