Gradual clearing Saturday, sunny and warmer Easter Sunday

Showers and mist will slowly exit and diminish in the Tennessee Valley Saturday. Sunshine will also slowly work from west to east as sharp clearing in cloud cover works through the Valley.
Despite some sunshine returning to the Valley Saturday, afternoon highs will remain well below normal for this time of the year. Areas closer to the Shoals will warm to the mid 60s Saturday but areas further east will remain in the 50s for the afternoon.
After another chilly start Easter Sunday, the Valley will warm to the mid to upper 70s with isolated highs touching 80.
Widespread highs in the 80s will arrive Monday and stick around through Tuesday if not Wednesday of next week. Next best chance for rain and some thunderstorms will be Thursday of next week. Severe threat appears minimal for the Tennessee Valley next Thursday but the Storm Tracker Weather Team will continue to follow closely.
